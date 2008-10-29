Letter to the Editor: Police Officers, Firefighters Say Yes to Measure G

Santa Barbara police officers, firefighters, business and civic leaders, seniors, parents and residents throughout the community urge voters to vote yes on Measure G.

Measure G would permanently ban local taxes on the Internet.

Contrary to recent statements by a representative of the County Taxpayers Association, Measure G is not a new tax on cell phones. Since 1970, the city of Santa Barbara has taxed telephones and other utilities. It is a vital source of funding to keep the city’s budget balanced. Cell phones were included eight years ago when Congress passed the Federal Mobile Telecommunications Sourcing and Privacy Act. If Measure G passes, most city residents and businesses would actually see a small reduction to their telephone and cable TV bills.

Yes on G would reduce the existing Telecommunications Utility Users Tax, from 6 percent to 5.75 percent, on cell phones, landline phones and cable television, while still providing more than $5.4 million to fund the city’s general fund, which helps pay for:

» Police, fire and 911 emergency communications.

» Parks and recreation.

» Gang prevention and after-school programs for at-risk youths.

» Senior services.

» Street and pothole repairs.

» Public transit and other general fund services.

Yes on G would ensure continued funding for youth programs that serve thousands in our community. Yes on G would protect funding for anti-gang and anti-drug programs in local schools, and allow police to continue the fight against gang violence. These are not frivolous services.

Measure G is not a new tax. For almost 40 years, the tax has helped ensure that police and firefighters are there when you call. It has funded road repairs, youth and senior programs and other vital community services.

The existing ordinance, however, like that of more than 150 local utility tax ordinances throughout the state, specifically references the federal excise tax that applied to “time and distance” charges on phones. Since most modern telecommunication technologies no longer bill by “time and distance,” this wording has been challenged in courts, and the outcome is pending. Santa Barbara’s ordinance has not been challenged, but if a challenge proved successful it could mean a loss of millions of dollars in local revenue to the city each year. If this happened, the city most likely would have no choice but to cut services.

Yes on G simply would replace the existing ordinance with one that is consistent with new federal and state law, and modernize definitions to close loopholes and ensure equal treatment for all taxpayers. In addition, Yes on G would continue the existing exemption for low-income individuals.

Yes on G is fiscally responsible. While the Police Officers Association and Firefighters Associations, don’t always agree with everything the City Council does, Yes on G would require that every penny raised stays in our city and gives local residents control over how local money is spent. In the past, we have seen city budget revenue eroded as Sacramento politicians grabbed our local funds to help balance the state budget. None of the funds raised through Measure G would be subject to seizure by Sacramento politicians.

Yes on G would protect taxpayers. It specifically calls for public accountability, with independent annual audits of how funds are spent, and prohibits any future rate increase without voter approval.

Please join the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association and Santa Barbara Firefighters for Better Government. Vote yes on Measure G.



Pat McElroy

Santa Barbara City Firefighters for Better Government



Mike McGrew

Santa Barbara City Police Officers Association