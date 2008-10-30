Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Local Democrats Rally to Mobilize Weekend Get-Out-the-Vote Effort

By Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County | October 30, 2008 | 12:02 a.m.

Energized by the momentum of this year’s election, local Democrats are gearing up for a big get-out-the-vote weekend.

Starting Saturday morning with a rally featuring elected officials and Democratic candidates, local activists will be knocking on doors, delivering campaign material and calling voters in Santa Barbara County and far-flung battleground states.

The rally will take place at Democratic campaign headquarters, 430 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. Activists will dispatch after the 9 a.m. event to canvass neighbors in the last push to elect Barack Obama, Hannah-Beth Jackson and Doreen Farr.

Activists have been working for months, prioritizing two crucial local races. The first is the 19th District, which pits Jackson against conservative Tony Strickland.

Up the coast in the 3rd Supervisoral District, the Democratic Party has mobilized to seal the deal for Farr, the largest vote-getter in the first round of voting. In addition, the local party has been facilitating volunteer activities to help Democratic presidential candidate Obama win important “tossup” states such as Nevada, Colorado and Florida. Activists have made thousands of calls to undecided voters and have traveled to Nevada nearly every weekend for the past two months.

Local Democratic activism has been on the rise in recent years, following decades of relative inactivity. Waves of activists inspired by the bottom-up campaigns of Howard Dean and now Obama has breathed new life into the Santa Barbara Democratic community. This election has seen hundreds of new volunteers take leadership roles in the party’s grassroots organizing work.

This weekend’s activities will be largely volunteer-driven.

