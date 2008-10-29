Rep. Capps to Tour and Speak at Santa Barbara’s Franklin Clinic

Rep. Lois Capps will tour and speak at the Franklin Clinic at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Franklin Clinic, 1126 Montecito St. in Santa Barbara, provides primary care and family medicine services, including women’s health and pediatric care, and recently was refurbished.

“I have spent my life working to provide and improve health care for all our citizens,” said Capps, a registered nurse. “It is great to know our community has an institution like the Franklin Clinic filled with health care professionals dedicated to that very mission.

“The clinic is a lifeline that provides key health care services for many of our most vulnerable citizens. It’s a great example of a facility that helps patients get healthy and stay healthy.”

Randolph Harrison is chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.