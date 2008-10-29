Rep. Capps to Tour and Speak at Santa Barbara’s Franklin Clinic

Rep. Lois Capps will tour and speak at the Franklin Clinic at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“I have spent my life working to provide and improve health care for all our citizens,” said Capps, a registered nurse. “It is great to know our community has an institution like the Franklin Clinic filled with health care professionals dedicated to that very mission.
“The clinic is a lifeline that provides key health care services for many of our most vulnerable citizens. It’s a great example of a facility that helps patients get healthy and stay healthy.”
Randolph Harrison is chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.