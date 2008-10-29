Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Fitness Facility Adds New Treatment for Back Pain

By Mark Brisby | October 29, 2008 | 1:27 p.m.

The Training Room, Santa Barbara’s newest sports medicine and fitness training facility, recently added the Pneu Back System. The Pneu Back System was developed by the Pnuemex Company and is now considered to be the premier nonsurgical treatment option for back pain.

Dr. Mark Brisby, who has been practicing chiropractic sports medicine in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area for more than 20 years, opened The Training Room in June, and says that in all his years treating low-back pain, the new system is the most remarkable treatment approach he has seen.

The Pneu Back System requires 24 visits that last 60 to 75 minutes. Each session utilizes three state-of-the-art unweighting pieces of equipment. First, the Vibro-Trac Table provides gentle vibration with specific intermittent spinal distraction. Vibration has been shown to increase circulation and reduce muscle guarding and spasm. Spinal distraction will reduce disc herniation.

The second piece of unweighting equipment is a treadmill. Walking while unweighted on the treadmill has several benefits: muscle activation around the spine, exercise without the fear of falling, buoyancy without water, improving balance and posture and 360 degress of movement. Third, an unweighting chair reduces muscle spasm and allows for back strengthening exercises.

In addition to the use of these pieces of equipment, specific core strengthening exercises will be implemented. The goal of this treatment protocol is not only to remove the cause of pain but to implement an exercise program to prevent future flare-ups and exacerbations.

All programs are overseen by Brisby and his certified trainers. For more information, click here or call 805.962.3278.

Dr. Mark Brisby owns The Training Room in Santa Barbara.

 
