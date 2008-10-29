Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Students Honored for Receiving Highest Scores on State Test

By Barbara Keyani | October 29, 2008 | 8:28 p.m.

The California Standards Test is administered annually in the spring. All grades are tested in English language arts and mathematics. Students in grades 5, 8 and 10 are also tested in science, and students in grades 8 and 10 are also tested in history.

At Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, 45 students received plaques for highest scores on the California Standardized Test component of the state’s Standardized Testing and Reporting program.

Elementary District
Last year’s second-graders (now in third grade):

» Kadin Donohoe, Santa Barbara Charter
» Junna Faessel, Adams School
» Alberto Gil, Santa Barbara Community Academy
» John Kronen, Washington School
» Anthony Luna Velez, Harding School
» Alaina Murphy, Washington School

Last year’s third-graders (now in fourth grade):

» Cameron Morris, Monroe School
» Emily Peterson, Roosevelt School
» Cameron Sneddon, Peabody Charter
» Chloe Stevens, Washington School

Last year’s fourth-graders (now in fifth grade):

» Anna Brewer, Roosevelt School
» Conor Buckley, Washington School
» Davena Guzman, McKinley School
» Jonathan Kim, Cleveland School
» Natalie Mohr, Roosevelt School

Last year’s fifth-graders (now in sixth grade):

» Isabella Franco, Washington School
» Quinn Hensley, Washington School
» Andrew Hunter, Cesar Chavez Charter
» Liliana Soto, Franklin School
» Andrew Yang, Open Alternative School

Last year’s sixth-graders (now in seventh grade):

» Cornelius Curran, Washington School
» Siena Okomo, Roosevelt School
» Timothy Stickles, Peabody Charter
» John Weger, Roosevelt School

Secondary District

Last year’s seventh-graders (now in eighth grade):

» Eugene Cho, Goleta Valley Junior High
» Brenna Hensley, La Colina Junior High
» Helen Yang, La Cumbre Junior High

Last year’s eighth-graders (now in ninth grade):

» Vy Luan Huynh (Vie Loon Who-in), Goleta Valley Junior High
» Nicholas Marks, Santa Barbara Junior High
» David McBride, La Colina Junior High
» Laura Voyen, Goleta Valley Junior High
» Chloe Warinner, La Colina Junior High
 
Last year’s ninth-graders (now in 10th grade):

» Amanda Carter, Santa Barbara High
» Patrick Holmes, Dos Pueblos High
» Kevin Voigt, Dos Pueblos High

Last year’s 10th-graders (now in 11th grade):

» Ellen Feldman, Dos Pueblos High
» Helen Wang, Dos Pueblos High

Last year’s 11th graders (now seniors):

» Angela Dai, Dos Pueblos High
» Roxanne Brittain, La Cuesta Continuation High School
» Mark Skovorodko, San Marcos High

Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School District’s administrative services and communications coordinator.

