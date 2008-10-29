Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Supporters Think of the Future In Urging Passage of Measures H, I

With Santa Barbara Junior High School as the backdrop, supporters say the parcel taxes would ensure students receive a well-rounded education.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 29, 2008 | 8:47 p.m.

Article Image
Local filmmaker Rod Lathim, who attended Santa Barbara public schools, attended Wednesday’s news conference urging residents to vote yes on Measures H and I. The measures would dedicate money to school programs focused on music, theater and foreign language. (Rob Kuznia / Noozhawk photo)

Supporters of Measures H and I, two initiatives on Tuesday’s ballot that would dedicate money to music, theater and foreign language in schools, held a news conference Wednesday to urge residents to vote yes.

Standing in front of Santa Barbara Junior High School, the supporters said the initiatives are vital for ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education, especially in light of a brewing storm at the state level that could result in more draconian cuts to local schools.

Measure H pertains to residents living within the seventh-through-12th grade district, or secondary district, which stretches from Goleta to Montecito. At $23 annually per parcel, it would bring more music and foreign language to the schools, as well as restore the small class sizes in ninth-grade math that recently were eliminated in a round of budget cuts by the school board.

Measure I pertains only to those living in the elementary district, which exists within the boundaries of the city of Santa Barbara. At $27 annually per parcel, it would allow the district to expand its music program to include grades kindergarten through third grade.

The taxes — which need the support of two-thirds of the voters to pass — would be collected for four years. Seniors age 65 or older would be eligible for an exemption. The measures would generate about $520,000 annually for the elementary district and about $1.1 million a year for the secondary district.

Those in attendance on Wednesday included Rod Lathim, a local filmmaker who said he has benefited tremendously from the kind of arts curriculum that Measures H and I would provide.

“I’m a product of Santa Barbara public schools, and I really can say that I owe a huge debt of gratitude to teachers I had,” he said. “Someone said to me the other day, ‘Why should I vote for this measure? I don’t have any kids. Why bother?’ And I said, ‘Please, this is a no-brainer.’ I don’t have kids either. But that doesn’t mean I don’t want to see our youth of today not go on and be strong leaders.”

Also speaking in favor of the measures was League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara President Linda Phillips, who happens to be the mother of Glen Phillips, a San Marcos High graduate and the leader of the famous rock band Toad The Wet Sprocket.

“When my children were in the high school here … they profited from all of the programs that this supports,” she said. “This will affect your children, your grandchildren, your neighbors’ children and the people who take care of you.”

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Chairman Salud Carbajal said that as a father of an 8-year-old at Roosevelt Elementary, he has a stake in helping get the measures passed, especially in light of how California’s schools are among the worst funded in the nation.

“We ought to be ashamed of that,” he said. “We need to change it.”

The only organized opponents to Measure H are a group of five neighbors who live near Dos Pueblos High. Measure I has no organized opposition.

Led by Goleta resident Rich Foster, the Measure H opponents argue that the district was not a good steward of the tax dollars gathered for a facilities bond passed in 2000. For instance, he said, the district dedicated far less money than promised to building new classrooms and, in Foster’s view, too much money into athletic facilities, such as new swimming pools at each of the three high schools.

Lynn Rodriguez, a board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, which is spearheading the campaign, has countered that Foster fails to mention that the district was blindsided by a lawsuit that exposed its deficiencies in complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act. As a result, she said, the district spent far more bond money than was anticipated on bringing the district into compliance.

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 