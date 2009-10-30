Traffic-Control Measures in Place as Halloween Descends on Isla Vista

CHP, police and sheriff's officials step up efforts with DUI checkpoints, road closures and parking enforcement

Thousands of out-of-town visitors to the Isla Vista area on Friday and Saturday for Halloween will translate into a lot of extra vehicles, and local law-enforcement officials are using DUI checkpoints, road closures and parking enforcement to manage traffic and to try to minimize effects on the rest of the community.

The California Highway Patrol will set up DUI checkpoints throughout the county, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will supervise road closures and barricades in Isla Vista.

With Halloween on Saturday this year, authorities have been expecting visitors to arrive as early as Thursday.

Parking will be prohibited on some blocks of Isla Vista from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning, and all cars in those areas will be towed. There also will be barricades around Del Playa Drive and other roads.

Street closures will disrupt some MTD bus routes over the weekend, including service beyond North Hall on the UCSB campus. Line 27 will be discontinued until streets are reopened, MTD’s Kate Schwab said in a news release.

One of CHP’s checkpoints will be in the Goleta area from 9 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. All vehicles will be checked if possible.

Law enforcement officials have held two public meetings to inform the community about preparations for the event, including increased staffing of police officers, sheriff’s deputies, CHP officers and medical personnel.

UCSB’s Associated Students has created a Web site for students with information for a safe and legal Halloween.

During a meeting at Goleta City Hall on Sept. 30, residents expressed concern that, because of limited parking in Isla Vista, cars are often forced into residential areas.

Authorities urge anyone with a problem during the weekend to call 9-1-1, as additional staffing will be able to quickly respond to calls.

