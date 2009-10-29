New Staff Assistant Joins Bringing Our Community Home

SBCC student Hannah Wolf brings six years of experience working with community programs

Bringing Our Community Home, the organization coordinating the 10-Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness in Santa Barbara County, has announced Hannah Wolf as its new staff assistant.

Wolf brings to the organization more than six years of experience working with community programs.

Before joining Bringing Our Community Home, Wolf served as a day-camp counselor at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, where she supervised and served as a role model for children and counselors in training.

Currently, she is also the day-care supervisor at Marymount of Santa Barbara and assists in program development for the extended day program.

Wolf is completing an associate’s degree in theater arts from SBCC and plans to enroll in the school’s nursing program.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.