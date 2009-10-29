Randy Quaid, Wife Miss Third Scheduled Court Date

A Santa Barbara judge issues a bench warrant, and the DA's office will pursue extradition of the couple

A third court date was scheduled for Thursday for Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, facing felony charges stemming from leaving a Santa Barbara hotel with an unpaid $10,000 bill, and they failed to appear again.

The couple, accused of skipping out on San Ysidro Ranch, were arrested in Texas in September on Santa Barbara County warrants and were released after each posted $20,000 bail.

They are charged with burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy, according to county sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The Quaids have told media that they paid their hotel bill.

After the couple failed to appear in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Thursday, the District Attorney’s Office said it will pursue extradition of the couple from Texas.

Judge Clifford Anderson on Thursday issued a bench warrant — a type of arrest warrant — for the couple.

Quaid, the brother of actor Dennis Quaid, is perhaps best known for his role as Cousin Eddie in the National Lampoon Vacation movies.

San Ysidro Ranch also has made news recently as one of Montecito billionaire Ty Warner’s four hotels under financial scrutiny. A credit watch was issued for the bond backing a $425 million loan on the hotels.

