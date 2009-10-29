Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Randy Quaid, Wife Miss Third Scheduled Court Date

A Santa Barbara judge issues a bench warrant, and the DA's office will pursue extradition of the couple

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 29, 2009 | 9:45 p.m.

A third court date was scheduled for Thursday for Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, facing felony charges stemming from leaving a Santa Barbara hotel with an unpaid $10,000 bill, and they failed to appear again.

Lee Carter of the District Attorney's Office said Thursday extradition proceedings will begin for Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi
Lee Carter of the District Attorney’s Office said Thursday extradition proceedings will begin for Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi. (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

The couple, accused of skipping out on San Ysidro Ranch, were arrested in Texas in September on Santa Barbara County warrants and were released after each posted $20,000 bail.

They are charged with burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy, according to county sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The Quaids have told media that they paid their hotel bill.

After the couple failed to appear in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Thursday, the District Attorney’s Office said it will pursue extradition of the couple from Texas.

Judge Clifford Anderson on Thursday issued a bench warrant — a type of arrest warrant — for the couple.

Quaid, the brother of actor Dennis Quaid, is perhaps best known for his role as Cousin Eddie in the National Lampoon Vacation movies.

San Ysidro Ranch also has made news recently as one of Montecito billionaire Ty Warner’s four hotels under financial scrutiny. A credit watch was issued for the bond backing a $425 million loan on the hotels.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 