Santa Barbara Rotary to Scare Up Some Fun for ‘Halloween Party 2’

Music, food and a hosted bar will all be part of Friday night's event, a fundraiser for the Foster Kids Holiday Giving Program

By Paul Hurst | October 29, 2009 | 7:38 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara will host “Halloween Party 2,” a fundraising event at 7 p.m. Friday at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Last year’s event, “Heart of Gold Masquerade,” was held in the showrooms of Santa Barbara Auto Group and drew several hundred guests.

This year’s event, a benefit for the Foster Kids Holiday Giving Program, promises to be even better, with music by Santa Barbara’s premier dance band, King Bee, DJ Tru, costume contests, food and a hosted bar from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Additionally, the Doubletree Resort is offering a limited number of room specials for the evening, so guests can enjoy the party until 1 am, without having to think about getting home. Also, thanks to the generosity of The Endless Summer Bar-Cafe, the first 150 people through the door will receive a $10 gift certificate to the eatery.

Tickets are $75, which includes the four-hour hosted bar, and can be purchased from the Rotary Club at 805.450.4321, or click here to purchase tickets online. For special room discounts at the Doubletree, call 805.884.8511.

— Paul Hurst is a co-chair of the event.

