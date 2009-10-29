Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

SCORE Seminar Explores Optimal Staffing for Startup Businesses

Former employment firm CEO Gary Kravetz to help entrepreneurs assess options

By Alan Tratner | October 29, 2009 | 6:43 p.m.

One of the primary factors in a startup business’ success is keeping overhead to a minimum while maintaining the staff and talent needed to build and maintain a superior product or service. On Nov. 4, the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE will present a free seminar addressing cost-effective ways of using outside contractors, consultants, partners and employees.

Gary Kravetz — former CEO of Santa Barbara Staffing, NCC Technical and Executive Recruiting — will discuss the various options for securing talent and the pros and cons of each. While running his company, he placed more than 1,000 temporary and full-time staff positions each year. His job often involved working closely with his clients, helping them develop strategic planning for their business and staffing needs.

There is no charge for the SCORE seminar, scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Santa Barbara Technology Center, 402 E. Gutierrez St. Street parking is available, as is the building’s rear parking lot. Entry to the event is through the rear of the building. No RSVP is needed. Click here for more information or contact Alan Tratner at 805.879.1729.

Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.

