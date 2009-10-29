Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Arson Suspected in Series of Fires at Stearns Wharf

A joint investigation is under way into the early-morning blazes, which were quickly contained

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | October 29, 2009 | 2:54 p.m.

A joint investigation was under way Thursday after officials discovered a series of suspicious fires set early in the morning around Stearns Wharf.

About 3 a.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol officers in the area of Cabrillo Boulevard discovered a fire near the ticket kiosk at the base of the wharf. The Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Harbor Patrol were called, but before they arrived, officers were able to use portable extinguishers to control the flames, according to fire Capt. Steve Berman.

Crews investigating the initial fires then observed smoke coming from an area adjacent to the Harbor Restaurant and further east, near the wharf maintenance shed. Firefighters quickly contained those blazes.

An inspection of the wharf by Harbor Patrol, fire crews and Santa Barbara police officers revealed multiple fires in various locations throughout the wharf deck area, which were quickly brought under control.

Berman said there appears to be no structural damage to the wharf itself.

Because of the suspicious nature of the fires, a joint investigation is being conducted by the city Fire Prevention Bureau, the Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol, according to Berman.

The wharf and the Harbor Restaurant are open for business, but Edison crews will be on scene working to repair equipment. A power outage will affect some businesses until work is complete.

Stearns Wharf has been the scene of several historic blazes. The original Harbor Restaurant burned in 1973, and the Ty Warner Sea Center was the scene of a fire in 1986. In 1998, fire destroyed several businesses, including Moby Dick Restaurant.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 