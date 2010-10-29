Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:12 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

David Harsanyi: Bill of ... Whatever You Want

We interpret and manipulate the Constitution to serve our purposes

By David Harsanyi | October 29, 2010 | 8:00 p.m.

Like many of you, I’m a huge fan of the separation of church and state. I only wish we could extend that separation to those who follow godless faiths, as well — you know, environmentalists, economists, Unitarians ... .

David Harsanyi
David Harsanyi

In any event, this election cycle has seen a renewed deference to the U.S. Constitution, and it’s really exciting — though a bit confusing.

Take Christine O’Donnell’s ham-handed (but completely accurate) statement that “separation of church and state” is not in the First Amendment. Or better yet, watch the chilling footage of Ken Buck asserting that he disagrees “strongly with the concept of separation of church and state.”

I’m assured that this kind of talk is distressingly sophomoric and pathetically uninformed.

You may have thought that the establishment clause only limits government from imposing a religion on the nation and that advocates from both sides have subsequently argued about the extents and limits of its meaning for the past few hundred years. You would be mistaken.

Once precedent is set, you’re no more than a drooling imbecile for bringing it up. Except when you’re forced to do what’s right.

So when President James Madison’s spirit descended from the heavens and imbued the U.S. Supreme Court with the insight to know exactly when abortion is acceptable and the judgment to carve out a new right to privacy, it would soon be scripture. Roe v. Wade consecrated abortion forever as a constitutional right.

Yet when the Supreme Court reaffirmed that the Second Amendment isn’t just a figment of right-wing historical delusion but an individual right to possess firearms — it’s the second one, for goodness’ sake — Democrats had no qualms decrying the ruling, challenging and fighting the Constitution.

And when the Supreme Court ruled that government could no longer ban political books or censor political movies and extended the right of free speech to all Americans (in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission), the president had no problem badgering the Supreme Court during his State of the Union speech, and the rest of the left showed us that esteem for the First Amendment has severe limitations.

Why? Because Citizens United v. FEC is the embodiment of judicial wickedness, and Roe v. Wade is about decency. One ruling is decided and off-limits; the other must be overturned. That’s how deference to the Constitution works.

Executive orders are constitutionally suspect when Republican presidents use them, and enemy combatants should never be deprived of constitutional protections.

But “deeming” and reconciling legislation that ignores the powers delegated to the states — not to mention forces citizens to purchase approved products — is just groovy. Try talking about the 10th Amendment and you’ll soon find yourself in the reactionary camp.

The Constitution is living and breathing, but only until we get the kind of decisions we like. After that time and on those issues, the Constitution will immediately be transformed into a rigid document not to be trifled with.

I’ll never forget an interview with then-golden boy John Edwards — a lawyer and senator who swore to defend the Constitution — in which questions about rights and privileges were posed.

Question: A college education? Edwards: A right. Q: Health care? E: Right. Q: A livable wage? E: Right. Q: Owning a handgun? E: Privilege.

So by “Constitution,” we don’t always mean the actual Constitution. As many of you know, those things are for waving around at rallies. Our Constitution can be anything we want it to be.

David Harsanyi is a columnist at The Denver Post and the author of Nanny State. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 