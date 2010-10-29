Local Seniors to Board ‘Train to Protect Social Security’

Santa Barbara seniors on Friday will board the “Train to Protect Social Security” and travel up and down the streets of Santa Barbara to express the importance of protecting Social Security benefits and re-electing Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

“Social Security is an essential life line for nearly 100,000 seniors, disabled workers and children in the 23rd Congressional District,” said Ashley Schapitl, Capps’ campaign press secretary. “Even so, Mr. (Tom) Watson has repeatedly expressed his support for the so-called Ryan plan that would privatize Social Security and let Wall Street gamble with our seniors most secure source of retirement income.

“The Ryan-Watson plan would reduce benefits while increasing the retirement. It’s a shame that he is so willing to go to the mat for a tax cut for billionaires like Warren Buffet, but he has no qualms at all about shredding this critical safety net for the elderly on the Central Coast.

“What’s puzzling is that this scheme is exactly what the American people rejected when (President) George Bush proposed privatizing Social Security five years ago. Fortunately, Mr. Bush failed, and millions of seniors didn’t see their Social Security benefits get caught in Wall Street’s meltdown. Mr. Watson says this is necessary to ‘save the program,’ but Social Security can pay its bills for the next 27 years, and it’s not the source of today’s federal budget problems.”

The “Train to Protect Social Security” will travel to Watson’s campaign office on Garden Street. Upon arrival, seniors will talk about Social Security and Watson’s plan to privatize the critical safety program.

The train will board at 11:30 a.m. in the upper parking lot by Sears in La Cumbre Plaza. It is expected to arrive about noon at Watson’s campaign office.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.