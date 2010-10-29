SBCC Ranks Among Top 101 ‘Best for Vet’ Colleges

SBCC has been recognized as one of the top 101 “Best for Vet” colleges and universities in the United States by Military Times EDGE magazine.

SBCC was cited for its financial aid, academic policies, and supportive campus culture and student services that assist veterans to make a successful transition from military to college life.

The college ranked 94th out of the 101 accredited institutions selected. The top 101 group includes accredited institutions of all sizes, including large research universities, community colleges, small liberal arts universities and distance learning institutions. Recipients were evaluated in four categories: financial assistance, academic flexibility, campus culture and support services.

“At SBCC, we are committed to the success of all our students. We wholeheartedly welcome veterans to our college,” SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said. “They have proudly served our country in the armed services, and we are grateful for their service. We are ready to support their academic goals as they start the next chapter in their civilian lives.”

In the 2009-10 year, 195 full-time and part-time students took advantage of SBCC’s Veterans Affairs educational benefits, said Magdalena Torres, student program adviser for the SBCC Veterans Affairs Program. In 2009-10, SBCC implemented new academic policies to support veterans and became a member of the Servicemembers Opportunity Colleges, a consortium of college and universities that provides educational opportunities to servicemembers, their families and veterans.

As a result, based on specific criteria, veterans may receive up to 24 college credits for their military training and experience. All veterans receive one-on-one counseling and referrals, and their progress is tracked throughout their time at SBCC. They also have access to a wide range of college credit and noncredit services, including Adult High School/GED, Disabled Students Programs and Services, Extended Opportunities Programs and Services, Transfer Academy and Transfer Achievement Program.

To raise the visibility of veterans on campus, Torres coordinates a number of special events open to the college and community including Veterans Welcome Week, Veterans Appreciation Week, Veterans Resource Day in November, and Recognition of Women Veterans and Women in the Armed Services in March. At the close of each academic year, SBCC also names one Outstanding Veteran Student of the Year.

SBCC will celebrate its annual Veterans Appreciation Week this year from Nov. 8-12. Veterans Resource Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at SBCC’s Friendship Plaza. More than 30 community and college groups will participate and provide information to assist veterans with services available to them. A noontime presentation will include a welcome from Serban and presentations by veteran students, including current student Bryan Burke and Max Ramirez, former SBCC Veteran Student of the Year, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from UCSB.

Click here to view the entire list of rankings.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.