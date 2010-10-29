Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Ranks Among Top 101 ‘Best for Vet’ Colleges

The college will hold its Veterans Resource Day on Nov. 9

By Joan Galvan | October 29, 2010 | 1:27 p.m.

SBCC has been recognized as one of the top 101 “Best for Vet” colleges and universities in the United States by Military Times EDGE magazine.

SBCC was cited for its financial aid, academic policies, and supportive campus culture and student services that assist veterans to make a successful transition from military to college life.

The college ranked 94th out of the 101 accredited institutions selected. The top 101 group includes accredited institutions of all sizes, including large research universities, community colleges, small liberal arts universities and distance learning institutions. Recipients were evaluated in four categories: financial assistance, academic flexibility, campus culture and support services.

“At SBCC, we are committed to the success of all our students. We wholeheartedly welcome veterans to our college,” SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said. “They have proudly served our country in the armed services, and we are grateful for their service. We are ready to support their academic goals as they start the next chapter in their civilian lives.”

In the 2009-10 year, 195 full-time and part-time students took advantage of SBCC’s Veterans Affairs educational benefits, said Magdalena Torres, student program adviser for the SBCC Veterans Affairs Program. In 2009-10, SBCC implemented new academic policies to support veterans and became a member of the Servicemembers Opportunity Colleges, a consortium of college and universities that provides educational opportunities to servicemembers, their families and veterans.

As a result, based on specific criteria, veterans may receive up to 24 college credits for their military training and experience. All veterans receive one-on-one counseling and referrals, and their progress is tracked throughout their time at SBCC. They also have access to a wide range of college credit and noncredit services, including Adult High School/GED, Disabled Students Programs and Services, Extended Opportunities Programs and Services, Transfer Academy and Transfer Achievement Program.

To raise the visibility of veterans on campus, Torres coordinates a number of special events open to the college and community including Veterans Welcome Week, Veterans Appreciation Week, Veterans Resource Day in November, and Recognition of Women Veterans and Women in the Armed Services in March. At the close of each academic year, SBCC also names one Outstanding Veteran Student of the Year.

SBCC will celebrate its annual Veterans Appreciation Week this year from Nov. 8-12. Veterans Resource Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at SBCC’s Friendship Plaza. More than 30 community and college groups will participate and provide information to assist veterans with services available to them. A noontime presentation will include a welcome from Serban and presentations by veteran students, including current student Bryan Burke and Max Ramirez, former SBCC Veteran Student of the Year, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from UCSB.

Click here to view the entire list of rankings.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 