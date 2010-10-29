School Supporters Push for Passage of Measures Q and R

The measures would provide $110 million in total funding to rebuild and upgrade aging facilities

Supporters of two Santa Barbara school bond initiatives — Measures Q and R — held a news conference Friday in front of San Marcos High School to plug the importance of funding education infrastructure and to urge voters to support the measures in the Nov. 2 election.

Measure Q is a $75 million facilities general obligation bond for the Santa Barbara Secondary School District, which stretches from north of Isla Vista to the Ortega Ridge area of Montecito. Measure R is a $35 million facilities bond for the elementary district, which is contained within the city of Santa Barbara’s boundaries.

Steering committee co-chairs Mark Ingalls and Lynn Rodriguez of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation spoke of the timeliness of community-funded education.

Ingalls said the bond measures are timely because of California’s budget problems, the attention given to Waiting for Superman and the local districts’ multimillion-dollar budget cuts. Each measure needs 55 percent of the vote to pass.

School board members, administrators and elected officials came out in force Friday, urging voters to get out and vote yes on both measures Tuesday.

Second District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf, whose three daughters attended San Marcos High, emphasized the broad effects to the community the money would have, and cited past bond Measure V as an example of funds being spent appropriately.

The district hosts buildings that are up to 90 years old and 35-year-old portable classrooms, and a main focus of the funds would be to build and renovate buildings to last the district another 40 years, district Superintendent Brian Sarvis said, adding that the districts maintain 1.8 million square feet of property.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who is running for re-election this year, said schools are an important reflection of a community’s success, regardless of whether an individual has children in the district at this particular time.

Absentee voters shouldn’t mail in their ballots now, as they most likely wouldn’t make it to the county Elections Office in time to be counted. Ballots can be dropped off at any polling place Nov. 2 or at the Elections Office, 4440-A Calle Real, during business hours until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.