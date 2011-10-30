Partners in Education Volunteer Spotlight: Carol Gemberling Stewart

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteers. This article is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union, a Partners in Education President’s Council member.]

For several years Carol Gemberling Stewart has actively shared her knowledge on health-related careers with students. A nurse practitioner since 1977, Stewart loves showing students all of the different paths they can take within the medical field.

She first became involved through her husband, who would speak to young people about becoming an actor. It seemed interesting to her, so they started presenting to students together.

Her relationship with Santa Barbara Partners in Education has taken shape mainly through her participation in local high school Career Days, for which Partners in Education coordinates hundreds of guest speakers to blanket classrooms and share their expertise on a particular career.

“I feel (Partners in Education) gives students safe opportunities to ask adults questions,” Stewart said. “I was very impressed by all of the different opportunities Partners could provide to work with young people.”

In an effort to share the realities of being a nurse practitioner, during her presentations she describes in detail what she does on a day-to-day basis.

She talks about how to give a physical exam and what she looks for while she is doing it. She tries to show students her thought process during an exam and how clues arrive through her observations. Talking about the steps breaks down a typical task for a nurse, simplifying it for those who might not think they have what it takes to do a job like hers.

With this real-world description by someone who has firsthand knowledge in the field, students can better relate what they are learning in class directly to their own career goals.

What keeps Stewart coming back for more volunteer opportunities?

For Stewart it’s the students’ enthusiasm for exploring their options within the health field, something for which she shares a passion.

“Partners is making students more aware of what’s out there for them,” Stewart said.

In addition to Career Day, Stewart also gives presentations to students in San Marcos High School’s Health Careers Academy.

Marcene Newman, the academy’s director, enthusiastically describes Stewart as “an advocate and asset to the program.”

“Carol is an energetic and very informative speaker,” Newman said. “She gives my students ideas about various jobs that one can hold as a nurse and explains the difference in education levels within nursing. She tells them what type of coursework they should complete while in high school to help prepare them for the field.”

Volunteering also keeps Stewart motivated and enthusiastic herself. She attributes her zest for sharing what she knows with students to the love she has for her career.

Stewart sums up her motivation for volunteering and experience with Partners in Education best: “You never get bored with your job (when you’re helping others). You have done something very important and you have touched someone’s life in a very special way. You aren’t working with items or things, you’re working with people, which is a life time job in many ways.

“Partners in Education is an asset to Santa Barbara that not many communities have. It has the power to reach students and find out what they’re interested in. Then adults can step in and help them narrow down those interests. We can show them where they might take those interests.”

— Devin Urbany is a Noozhawk intern through the Santa Barbara Partners in Education internship program.