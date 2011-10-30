Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente School’s Jackie Polanco

Student of the Month recognized for improved attendance and grades

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Jackie Polanco as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for August.

Jackie was nominated by her teacher, Cory Adam, who spoke of her good work ethic, good attendance record, and her commitment to school and learning.

Positive acknowledgement and a plaque is given to the student in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents, congratulations.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.