Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:41 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High School to Stage Classic ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

Student production to perform three shows Nov. 10-12

By David Holmes for San Marcos High School | October 30, 2011 | 4:36 a.m.

If you think your relatives are a little bit touched, try meeting the Brewster family in Joseph Kesselring’s classic, Arsenic and Old Lace, at San Marcos High School at 7 p.m. Nov. 10-12.

Directed by David Holmes, sets and lighting by Theodore Michael Dolas and costumes by Marian Azdril, this dark comedy is full of mysterious corpses, poisoned elderberry wine and, of course, familial madness galore.

The story, set in the fall of 1941, centers on theatre critic Mortimer Brewster (Zachary Sener), whose engagement to the next-door neighbor and minister’s daughter, Elaine Harper (Glee Morse), is suddenly interrupted by his discovery of a body in the window seat. Was it Mortimer’s brother, Teddy (David Childs), who thinks he is President Theodore Roosevelt or, heaven forbid, his sweet, charitable, old aunts, Martha (Jocelyn Flattery) and Abby (Anjuli Das)?

This fast-paced, farcical, dark comedy plot is further complicated by the arrival of Mortimer’s brother and escapee from the prison of the criminal insane, Jonathan (Cade King), and his personal plastic surgeon, Dr. Einstein (Mel Marino), whose latest facial creation was inspired by Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein. Jonathan’s nefarious plans are interrupted by three bumbling police officers (Joe Burnell, Carter Boden and Julia Paris); although not the most flattering characterization of New York’s finest, they do end up saving the day.

Don’t miss this delicious comedy, complete with 13 bodies in the cellar and elderberry wine with a distinct kick! Showing at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 PM. Click here to purchase tickets online, or buy them at the door at San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. Call 805.967.4581 x355 for more information.

— David Holmes is chairman of San Marcos High School’s Performing Arts Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 