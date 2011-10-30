San Marcos High School to Stage Classic ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

If you think your relatives are a little bit touched, try meeting the Brewster family in Joseph Kesselring’s classic, Arsenic and Old Lace, at San Marcos High School at 7 p.m. Nov. 10-12.

Directed by David Holmes, sets and lighting by Theodore Michael Dolas and costumes by Marian Azdril, this dark comedy is full of mysterious corpses, poisoned elderberry wine and, of course, familial madness galore.

The story, set in the fall of 1941, centers on theatre critic Mortimer Brewster (Zachary Sener), whose engagement to the next-door neighbor and minister’s daughter, Elaine Harper (Glee Morse), is suddenly interrupted by his discovery of a body in the window seat. Was it Mortimer’s brother, Teddy (David Childs), who thinks he is President Theodore Roosevelt or, heaven forbid, his sweet, charitable, old aunts, Martha (Jocelyn Flattery) and Abby (Anjuli Das)?

This fast-paced, farcical, dark comedy plot is further complicated by the arrival of Mortimer’s brother and escapee from the prison of the criminal insane, Jonathan (Cade King), and his personal plastic surgeon, Dr. Einstein (Mel Marino), whose latest facial creation was inspired by Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein. Jonathan’s nefarious plans are interrupted by three bumbling police officers (Joe Burnell, Carter Boden and Julia Paris); although not the most flattering characterization of New York’s finest, they do end up saving the day.

Don’t miss this delicious comedy, complete with 13 bodies in the cellar and elderberry wine with a distinct kick! Showing at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 PM. Click here to purchase tickets online, or buy them at the door at San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. Call 805.967.4581 x355 for more information.

— David Holmes is chairman of San Marcos High School’s Performing Arts Department.