Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Trails Council to Celebrate Formal Opening of Jesusita Trail Reroute

Homeowner's donation of easement allows new trail to replace damaged and dangerous section

By Santa Barbara County Trails Council | October 30, 2011 | 3:20 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Trails Council (SBTC) will be hosting a formal opening of a new 900-foot-long section of Jesusita Trail at 9 a.m. Thursday. The new trail bypasses a dangerous section that has caused serious injury to at least one hiker.

The ceremony will honor Sofia Gallina for her generous donation of the easement for the new trail segment; the tireless work of nearby neighbor Art Najera, who spearheaded the effort; and the city of Santa Barbara for its help in securing the easement.

SBTC executive director Ray Ford described the project as one of the most important achievements in recent trail history.

“This was a true collaboration between everyone, and especially Mrs. Gallina, who demonstrated a real selflessness,” Ford said. “Clearly, she felt a real need to make the contribution to help us improve the trail’s safety.”

In 1995 and then again in 1998, historic storms caused huge damage to the Jesusita Trail, particularly one section several hundred yards from the Cater trailhead. For a period of time the trail was re-routed across the creek along the west bank and then back up to the exiting trail. In 1998, that was washed away, too. Unfortunately, the hillside continued to erode despite continued efforts to repair the damage after each rainy season.

After the 2005 floods, it was clear that action was needed to create a permanent fix, especially after local hiker Sue Jackson was seriously injured when she slid off the trail and tumbled 15 feet into the creek bed. However, it wasn’t until after the Jesusita Fire that SBTC felt it was time to take action.

“With the hillside vegetation completely burned off after the fire,” Ford added, “laying out a route was no longer a problem. One of the big problems was the huge amount of poison oak in the area, but that, too, was gone!”

In January 2010, Ford; Najera, a former SBTC president; and current president Otis Calef met at the Jesusita trailhead with the intention of determining if an alternative route could be flagged that would avoid the slide area, eliminate the dangerous dropoffs and move the trail away from the creek.

“As we walked up and across the denuded hillside we discovered that it would be easy to build such a trail if we could get permission from the property owner over whose land the re-route would go,” Ford said. “Fortunately, Art knew Mrs. Gallina and he was assigned the task of talking with her about the easement. Amazingly, she was happy to help us out.”

A year-and-a-half later, with the help of many Santa Barbara city staff members, a huge amount of help from Jill Zachary, the city’s assistant Parks & Recreation director, and approval of the easement by the City Council, the easement was recorded late last summer.

The ribbon-cutting will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. If you would like to join SBTC for the ceremony, follow San Roque Road north across Foothill Road to the Jesusita trailhead parking area, which is immediately past the Cater Water Treatment Plant. SBTC members will guide those who wish to join us to the start of the reroute.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, or call 805.886.5776. Connect with the Santa Barbara County Trails Council on Facebook.

Winter storms severely damaged the Jesusita Trail in 2011.
Winter storms severely damaged the Jesusita Trail in 2011. (Santa Barbara County Trails Council photo)

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 