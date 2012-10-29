Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Accountant Convicted of Federal Tax Charges

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 29, 2012 | 6:21 p.m.

Santa Barbara accountant Steven Pybrum, 61, has been convicted of federal tax charges, according to the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Office in Los Angeles.

Pybrum, founder of Pybrum & Co. and the Family Business Center, was found guilty late Thursday of underreporting more than $1 million in income by pretending it was instead earned by his nonprofit foundation, according to Special Agent Linda Lowery, public information officer for the IRS.

The three-day trial in U.S. District Court showed evidence that Pybrum had false individual income tax returns for four years, from 1999 to 2002, she said in a press release.

Pybrum is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Gary Feess on March 4. He faces up to 12 years in federal prison and $1 million in fines. He is out of custody on a bond in the meantime.

Pybrum began depositing gross receipts from his accounting firm to a bank account for his nonprofit organization, the Foundation for Harmony and Happiness. It was said to be created to help couples avoid financial disputes, which he claimed was a leading cause of divorce, Lowery said.

Even though Pybrum made $380,000 per year from accounting work, he instead pretended it came from the Foundation for Harmony and Happiness for providing marital counseling.

“Prosecutors stated at trial that there was no evidence that the foundation actually did any charitable work or earned any money for charitable activities during these four years, and that FFHH was simply a name on bank accounts that Pybrum set up to avoid paying taxes,” Lowery said.

He also used both business accounts to pay his personal expenses, such as renting space in a Montecito mansion and buying a plane, fishing boat and sports utility vehicle.

Pybrum advertises on his website that he has appeared as a tax and financial expert on major television networks and is the author of Money and Marriage: Making It Work Together.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 