Crews Quickly Contain Fire in Carpinteria Apartment

A fire that broke out in an unoccupied Carpinteria apartment on Monday morning was quickly contained by firefighters from multiple jurisdictions, but a cause remained under investigation several hours later.

The fire broke out at 4780 Eighth St., Apt. A, in Carpinteria, and a passerby in the area noticed smoke coming from an upstairs window in the unit at 6:12 a.m., according to a statement sent out Monday from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

That district responded to the call, along with the Montecito Fire Protection District and the Ventura County Fire Department, and four engines and 15 firefighters were on scene to control fire within minutes of arriving on scene. There were no injuries.

Chief Michael Mingee told Noozhawk that the fire was confined to the bedroom, where the fire began, and another room in the unit sustained smoke damage.

“Someone noticed it going to work, which was great because we were able to locate it quickly,” Mingee said.

He said officials have made contact with the owners, who were traveling on business at the time of the fire. Mingee said an investigator is still working on the cause of the fire and expected to have that information later Monday.

