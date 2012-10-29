Down Syndrome Association Presents Extraordinary Educator Award

El Camino Elementary School teacher Linda Sparkuhl was presented with the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s Extraordinary Educator Award on Saturday night at its third annual Hoe Down at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

Sparkuhl, a fifth-grade teacher at El Camino School, has been recognized by the DSASBC as an Extraordinary Educator for her outstanding work with a fully included student with Down syndrome. She has been an amazing example of how to make inclusion work. Looping with the class, she was his fourth-grade teacher as well.

Sparkuhl shows us all that inclusion works and that it is an invaluable experience for each of her students.

There were more than 200 attendees at the annual event — families, friends and supporters of the DSASBC. It was a great evening full of surprises. There was a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, great barbecue dinner by the Lions Club, dancing to live music from The Rawhides, tons of activities for the kids — a fun time was had by all.

The DSASBC supports new and expectant parents, reaches the medical community and provides resource referrals, enrichment programs, activities, parent support and more to enhance the lives of individuals born with Down syndrome and their families throughout Santa Barbara County.

— Melissa Fitch represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.