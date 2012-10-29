Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

Down Syndrome Association Presents Extraordinary Educator Award

By Melissa Fitch for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County | October 29, 2012 | 2:24 p.m.

El Camino Elementary School teacher Linda Sparkuhl was presented with the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s Extraordinary Educator Award on Saturday night at its third annual Hoe Down at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

Sparkuhl, a fifth-grade teacher at El Camino School, has been recognized by the DSASBC as an Extraordinary Educator for her outstanding work with a fully included student with Down syndrome. She has been an amazing example of how to make inclusion work. Looping with the class, she was his fourth-grade teacher as well.

Sparkuhl shows us all that inclusion works and that it is an invaluable experience for each of her students.

There were more than 200 attendees at the annual event — families, friends and supporters of the DSASBC. It was a great evening full of surprises. There was a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, great barbecue dinner by the Lions Club, dancing to live music from The Rawhides, tons of activities for the kids — a fun time was had by all.

The DSASBC supports new and expectant parents, reaches the medical community and provides resource referrals, enrichment programs, activities, parent support and more to enhance the lives of individuals born with Down syndrome and their families throughout Santa Barbara County.

Click here for more information about DSASBC events.

— Melissa Fitch represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 