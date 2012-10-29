Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:02 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Organization Awards 3 Businesses for Halloween Décor

By Kim Mercado for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | October 29, 2012 | 4:01 p.m.

Last Thursday night, members of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s Décor Committee walked the streets of downtown and judged more than a dozen businesses signed up to participate in the annual Halloween Window Display Contest.

And the winners are:

» First Place — Underground Hair Artists, 1021 Chapala St.

» Second Place — Wildcat Lounge, 15 W. Ortega St.

» Third Place — Occhiali Fine Eyewear, 7 W. Canon Perdido St.

Many businesses decorated in anticipation of Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, when businesses welcome hundreds of costumed children with treats, stickers, coupons or other goodies. With more than 60 locations to stop at, Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat provides a fun and safe environment for children in the community.

Children just need to bring their own goodie bag to fill at participating businesses that display a “Trick-or-Treat HERE” sign and orange and black balloons.

Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat and the Window Display Contest is sponsored by the Downtown Organization and is free to the community and businesses. Click here for more information.

— Kim Mercado represents the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

