House Speaker Boehner Campaigns for Maldonado

By Kurt Bardella for the Abel Maldonado for Congress Campaign | October 30, 2012 | 3:51 a.m.

Speaking Monday night at an event supporting 24th Congressional District candidate Abel Maldonado, R-Santa Maria, House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, praised Maldonado as the best candidate to help create jobs and get America’s economy moving again.

“It’s time for the Central Coast to have a representative in Washington that’s looking out for your interests, and in Abel Maldonado, you will have a congressman who will vote his district first,” Boehner said. “The choice couldn’t be clearer. Abel will go to Washington and fight against wasteful spending of your tax dollars. Abel will fight against tax increases on the middle-class and small-business job creators. The 24th Congressional District is ready to embrace real change because we just cannot afford more spending and higher taxes.”

“When I first met John Boehner, he told me, ‘Abel, I want you to come to Congress because we need to govern’ —the Speaker understood that with me, he would get a representative that was going to put the needs of the Central Coast ahead of any party agenda,” Maldonado said. “When someone votes with their party bosses 97 percent of the time, only one person’s doing the thinking and the people of the Central Coast don’t want or need Nancy Pelosi thinking for us.”

Last week, Maldonado outlined eight specific policy initiatives he would introduce and support to remove government barriers to job creation and get the economy moving forward again. Maldonado’s plan is built on five specific benchmarks — all of which are hallmarks of a healthy and vibrant economy: repeal the dangerous cuts to defense known as sequestration, lower taxes on small businesses, create a pathway to job creation through a simpler, fairer tax code, ending the regulatory tsunami preventing hiring in America and ending Washington’s reckless spending of taxpayer dollars.

“More than 23 million Americans are either unemployed or underemployed, all the while the politicians in Washington fight one another instead of coming together to put the interests of the people first,” Maldonado said. “No one wants to talk specifics. It’s time we changed that. A vibrant and prosperous economy is within reach. We just need the will and the ideas to get it done.

“I’m hoping what I’ve put forward today can be the first step forward we take in putting people back to work and growing the businesses of the Central Coast.”

— Kurt Bardella is communications director for Abel Maldonado for Congress.

 
