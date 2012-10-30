Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

Case Continued for Man Accused of Shooting Father, Stepmother

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 30, 2012 | 1:38 a.m.

A court hearing for the 40-year-old man accused of killing his father and wounding his stepmother at an Orcutt park on Labor Day has been continued into December.

Brian Keith Reid has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, as well as personal use of a firearm and infliction of great bodily injury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Reid appeared in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Monday morning, where the matter of scheduling a preliminary hearing was continued until Dec. 10, according to Deputy District Attorney Brooke Gerard, who is prosecuting the case. Reid’s defense attorney, Robert Ikola, was unable to attend Monday’s hearing, Gerard said.

According to authorities, Reid fired multiple gunshots shortly before 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Orcutt Community Park on Sage Crest Drive.

California Highway Patrol arrived first on the scene and found William Reid, 73, fatally wounded and Reid’s wife, Pamela Reid, 66, critically wounded.

The attack was carried out with a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to the complaint filed by Senior Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola.

Brian Reid allegedly fled the scene in a black Jeep, which was found a short time later by Santa Maria police officers on the Stowell Road overpass to Highway 101, Sgt. Mark Williams said.

The vehicle was abandoned, and investigators said Reid got a ride from a passerby to Marian Medial Center in Santa Maria, where he had gone for an unrelated medical issue, Williams said.

Reid was arrested at Marian and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

