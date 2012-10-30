McDonald’s on State Street Reopens with Modern Upgrades

The Central Coast McDonald’s restaurants will host a grand reopening of a renovated location Nov. 19 at 1213 State St. in Santa Barbara.

This revamped locally owned restaurant will feature a contemporary design and modern updates, including chairs made from 100 percent recycled Coca-Cola bottles, a flat-screen television, comfortable lighting and free WiFi.

“I am excited to reopen the 1213 State St. location that will serve the community of Santa Barbara,” owner/operator David Peterson said. “The modern features of our new restaurant have really improved the customer experience, and our customers love that they can enjoy the same quality McDonald’s food in a new, dynamic and comfortable setting.”

In addition to the updates made to the store, Peterson has chosen to highlight leaders in the Santa Barbara community.

“Our community is filled with people who make it a better place every day, and I am constantly inspired by what they do. I chose 18 local leaders to honor in our State Street store to thank them for their contributions to Santa Barbara,” Peterson said.

The “18 Faces of Santa Barbara” will be featured prominently in the updated store with photographs and biographies. Local leaders who will be honored include Casie Killgore, principal of Franklin Elementary; the Santa Barbara police and fire departments; Tom Rollerson of The Dream Foundation; Lexi Youngberg, a local athlete who despite losing her left leg below the knee continues to play soccer and beat the odds; and 14 other community members who are assets to Santa Barbara.

McDonald’s will host a grand reopening celebration on Nov. 19 with special activities and prizes that include:

» 8:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting event with the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and community VIPs

» Free samples of peppermint mocha or premium roast coffee or French vanilla latte (while supplies last, during breakfast hours only)

» $1.50 Big Mac sandwiches (during lunch and dinner hours only, Nov. 19-23)

» First 1,500 people will receive a VIP Key Tag with special grand opening offer — free sundae with a purchase of Extra Value Meal through Dec. 31 (key tag must be presented at each future purchase)

In addition to the activities planned during the celebration, McDonald’s will donate a portion of proceeds to The Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara.

“Our local communities are important to us, and we make it a point to give back to them,” Peterson said. “This is where we live and work, and we are grateful to be able to do our part to make the community better as a whole. The Unity Shoppe was the first organization that my parents got involved in when we moved here in 1972 and has a special place in my heart.”

In 2011, McDonald’s USA announced a $1 billion investment to redesign the majority of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants by 2015. Last year, McDonald’s and its franchisees remodeled 600 restaurants and rebuilt 200 nationwide. In 2012, McDonald’s plans to improve on that total, targeting 800 new remodels, 225 rebuilds and 175 new store openings — a 24 percent total increase in renovations over the previous year.

— Brittany Conklin for Central Coast McDonald’s.