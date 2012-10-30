SB Schools Plan Headed for OK By Year’s End

The Strategic Plan process has been a long one for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, but trustees hope to approve a final draft by the end of the year, according to school board president Susan Deacon.

The Board of Education looked at the most recent draft in the past week, and will have one more workshop to give input before the final document is finished.

A task force has spent months fine-tuning it, and Deacon said she was very impressed with their work. There also have been public-input meetings throughout the fall for this latest draft.

“I’m really pleased with it — it’s really ambitious,” she said.

The document emphasizes the need for parent engagement, closing the achievement gap, and inviting more diversity in the higher-level programs such as academies and honors.

Board members have agreed that the Strategic Plan will be a living document, so focus can be shifted if priorities or funding availability changes, according to Deacon.

“It’s our road map for the future,” she said.

