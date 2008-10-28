Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Kids Speaking Up: Making a Difference for Barack Obama

A quick trip to Las Vegas is an opportunity to walk and talk for a favorite candidate.

By Sophie D'Arcy, Kids Speaking Up | October 28, 2008 | 10:03 p.m.

As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. The following, however, is an exception. On Saturday, my family and I, along with many other Santa Barbarans, made the schlep to Las Vegas. We weren’t there to gamble, drink or engage in any other such behaviors Sin City is known for, but rather to knock on doors.

Sophie D'Arcy
Sen. Barack Obama’s campaign has recruited volunteers from many precincts of California to work in nearby swing states, i.e. Nevada and Colorado. My family, being ardent Obama supporters, jumped at the opportunity. We realize how important Nevada is in Tuesday’s election. What excited me the most about this trip was the fact that we weren’t alone — thousands of people across the country were canvassing, phone banking, and therefore, making a huge difference, one that could not be made individually, but also collectively.

Upon arriving at Obama headquarters in Las Vegas, we received a large packet containing information on where we were going and which houses we were visiting. The purpose of our canvassing was to remind people voting for Obama to vote early and to make our case to undecided voters to vote for Obama.

From this incredible, not to mention fun, experience, I have learned how much I, as one nonvoting, minor citizen of the United States, can do to affect this election. I admit my impact wasn’t huge. Yet, to think of so many others volunteering, voting and getting involved gives me immense hope.

It is called political efficacy — one person’s belief that she or he can actually make a difference. I heard a sweet story some time ago that illustrates this point well: There once was a young boy who was on the beach after thousands and thousands of starfish had been stranded on the shore after the night tide. He was diligently picking them up, one by one, and throwing them back into the ocean. A man approached him and asked why the boy was wasting his time, as surely he would not make a difference. The boy responded by picking up a starfish, throwing it into the water, and saying, “I made a difference to that one.”

Whether you are a Republican, a Democrat, or something in between, please get involved. I know that if, like many of the volunteers in Nevada, we all do our part to participate in our democracy and if we all become active in our government, we will be much better off as a country.

Dos Pueblos High freshman Sophie D’Arcy is co-founder of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.

