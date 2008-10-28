Kids Speaking Up: Making a Difference for Barack Obama

As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. The following, however, is an exception. On Saturday, my family and I, along with many other Santa Barbarans, made the schlep to Las Vegas. We weren’t there to gamble, drink or engage in any other such behaviors Sin City is known for, but rather to knock on doors.
Upon arriving at Obama headquarters in Las Vegas, we received a large packet containing information on where we were going and which houses we were visiting. The purpose of our canvassing was to remind people voting for Obama to vote early and to make our case to undecided voters to vote for Obama.
From this incredible, not to mention fun, experience, I have learned how much I, as one nonvoting, minor citizen of the United States, can do to affect this election. I admit my impact wasn’t huge. Yet, to think of so many others volunteering, voting and getting involved gives me immense hope.
Whether you are a Republican, a Democrat, or something in between, please get involved. I know that if, like many of the volunteers in Nevada, we all do our part to participate in our democracy and if we all become active in our government, we will be much better off as a country.
Dos Pueblos High freshman Sophie D’Arcy is co-founder of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.