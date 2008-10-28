Tennis: Santa Barbara Prevails Over Dos Pueblos, 10-8

No. 4 Dos Pueblos fired up its rackets to play the second epic match against No. 1 Santa Barbara in the two squads’ second Channel League duel. The three-hour-plus match at Santa Barbara started in sunlight but finished at dusk. The players gave everything they had with a lot of passion, positive spirit, energy and fight, regardless of lingering injuries, illnesses and fatigue. In the end, the Dons prevailed, 10-8.

In singles Lauren Stratman swept, and lost only three games. She showed outstanding focus and drive in dispatching her opponents, one of whom, was No. 1 Rachel Decker-Sadowski. Despite shin splints, Hayley Edwards dug deep to endure her three rounds. And senior co-captain Erica Cano went the distance in her close loss, in a 90-minute match against Decker-Sadowski. The two talented players covered every square inch of the court, and used a lot of spins and slices, as well as lobs. After that, Cano regrouped and took the next two sets quickly.

In dubs, the Chargers’ Amys (Logan and Sagraves) had phenomenal sets — two of which went to tiebreakers (5-7 in each one). They demonstrated how dubs should be played. In addition, Nicoletta Bradley and Oriane Matthys kept their feet moving throughout their three sets, before injury took down Matthys. The Santa Barbara coaches provided mustard to help ease the injury. Lastly, Nicole Eskenazi and Anna Slyutova aggressively attacked every ball that came their way.

As we know, we learn a lot of lessons through winning and losing. The Chargers will take those lessons into future matches.

Dos Pueblos finished its season at 17-3, an improvement over last year’s 14-4 record, and 6-2 in Channel League play. Everyone on the team contributed to the amazing season the Chargers have had thus far, and they could not have done as well without each of the players. All of them played courageously and remained humble through wins and dignified through losses, and always exhibited fine sportsmanship.

Santa Barbara is 13-2 and a perfect 8-0 in league play.

The Channel League tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. Monday at San Marcos.

Santa Barbara 10, Dos Pueblos 8

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Hayley Edwards 2-1

Lauren Stratman 3-0

Erica Cano 2-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Nicole Eskenazi/Anna Slyutova 0-3

Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 0-3

Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 1-2

Santa Barbara Singles:

Aurora Garrison 1-2

Danielle Broida 0-3

Rachel Decker-Sadowski 1-2

Santa Barbara Doubles:

Hanna Grokenberger/Kinzie McKeown 3-0

April Ludwick/Zoe Miller 2-1

Ari Beckerman/Haley Hranicky-Galitzer 3-0

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.