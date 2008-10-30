American Heart Association Promotes Santa Barbara’s Julia Nagy

Nagy will be executive director of the division covering Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Julia Nagy, who served as business development director for the American Heart Association Santa Barbara Division, has been promoted to executive director of the Tri-Counties Division, covering Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Nagy replaces Liz Adams, who has taken on a new role in the organization as vice president of social market — involving the Go Red For Women Luncheon and Gala — in the Western States Affiliate, which serves California, Nevada and Utah.

Nagy, a Santa Barbara resident, joined the association a year ago and she was credited for the record success of this year’s Start! Heart Walk in Santa Barbara.

“I look forward to building on the gains we’ve had in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura and to working with community members on the mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke,” she said.

Kristine Kelly is communications director of the American Heart Association.