Candidate Makes a Stink About School’s Unfinished Restroom

By Noozhawk staff | October 30, 2008 | 11:08 p.m.

Ed Heron, a candidate for Santa Barbara school board, shook a finger at the school district this week for failing to finish in a timely fashion a restroom renovation project at Adams Elementary on Las Positas Road, forcing students to use portable toilets.

The project, he said to the school board on Tuesday, was supposed to be finished a month ago.

“Vision a kindergarten student pushing a button with his foot, pushing a button with his hand, getting water,” he said. “It’s absolutely — in terms of many people — the use of porta-potties by elementary school kids is disgusting.”

He added: “Those are not my words. That’s what the voters are telling me.”

David Hetyonk, the district’s facilities director, said the delays are partly because of how crews had mistakenly installed the wrong handrails in the restrooms.

The original handrails, he said, were not up to code as specified by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“To open those restrooms with noncompliant handrails and have somebody get hurt would open this district to a great deal of liability,” he said.

