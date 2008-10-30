Dos Pueblos Marching, Jazz Bands Win Awards, Accolades

On Oct. 18, the 61-member Dos Pueblos High School Marching Chargers won high music and sweepstakes in the 2A division of the Royal High School Classic at Royal High School in Simi Valley.

It’s the second year in a row that Dos Pueblos has taken sweepstakes at the event.

“We have about 20 freshmen in this band, and that’s what I call ‘freshman orientation,” band director Les Rose said.

On Saturday, the 20-member Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band performed at the 39th annual Jubilee By The Sea, a traditional jazz festival held in Pismo Beach.

It’s the second year in a row that Dos Pueblos played this festival, and was again the only high school band invited to this all-professional event.



Rose reports that the jazz band received multiple standing ovations and kept the dance floor packed with lindy hoppers of all ages.

Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School District’s administrative services and communications coordinator.