Exhibit Features Artwork by Laguna Blanca School Faculty
By Tara Broucqsault | October 30, 2008 | 9:49 a.m.
The Emmons Arts Center on Laguna Blanca School’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, is hosting a vibrant new show of artwork by LBS Visual Arts faculty in the Mikles Gallery.
This year’s special exhibit will include a variety of paintings, photographs, assemblages and ceramic pieces by Chris Johnson, Delphine Louie, Shelly Miller, Amber O’Neill and Dug Uyesaka.
The exhibit will run through November.
Works are for sale, and a price list is available at the gallery.
Tara Broucqsault represents Laguna Blanca School.
