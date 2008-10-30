Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Fill a Bowl, Feed the Hungry

Help fight hunger at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's Empty Bowls fundraising luncheon.

By Kerry Main Aller | October 30, 2008 | 9:43 a.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the county’s largest hunger relief organization, is hosting its 11th Empty Bowls fundraising luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rockwood Woman’s Club.

This event is an opportunity for attendees to help fight hunger in the community by purchasing a handmade bowl, donated by local artists, and then share a simple meal of gourmet soup donated by local restaurants.

Attendees take the bowl home as a reminder of the many individuals who do not have enough food to meet their daily needs. Friends, families and co-workers can enjoy a fun luncheon while making a significant contribution to the Foodbank’s efforts to end hunger.

In addition to the bowls and soup, attendees can take advantage of the wide array of silent auction items available to bid on and a great market place of fun and eclectic items to purchase.

The Rockwood Woman’s Club is on Mission Canyon Road. There is limited seating, and patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling the Foodbank at 805.967.5741, ext. 104.

Click here for more information on the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Empty Bowls luncheon and other ways to help fight hunger.

With warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, the Foodbank serves more than 220 social-service organizations and churches. More than 43 percent of those served are youths younger than age 18. In 2007, the Foodbank distributed more than 7.3 million pounds of food, of which nearly 2 million pounds of fresh produce to more than 125,000 people in need throughout Santa Barbara County.

Kerry Main Aller is community relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

