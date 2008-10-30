Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Ojai Film Festival Features Four Days, 57 Films

The event will include lifetime achievement honors and a stellar lineup of celebrities.

By Mo McFadden | October 30, 2008 | 9:56 a.m.

The ninth annual Ojai Film Festival spools out its programs Nov. 6-9 with 57 independent films, lifetime achievement honor ceremonies and a seminar to fill in the four-day event.

Hosting sponsor and headquarters for the festival is the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa resort. Ojai has become a viable path for filmmakers and their work to get noticed.

That festivals such as Ojai, a four-day event focused on films that wouldn’t otherwise be seen in the mainstream but are of a very high caliber.

“There are so many more films being made since the advent of digital technology, and in the past eight years, the festival has sent over a dozen films on to win the highest honors in the industry, including Academy Award nominations and Oscars,” said artistic director Steve Grumette, who was one of the festival’s founders in 2000.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are already in place: science-fiction author Ray Bradbury and the highly acclaimed directing/producing team of Lauren Shuler Donner and Richard Donner get feted on Saturday, followed by the Filmmaker Awards and the Closing Night Party. Hosts of the evening will be Malcolm McDowell and writer Peter Bellwood. Video presentations for Bradbury have come in from Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Roy Disney, adding to the stellar lineup of those who will be in attendance, including Edward James Olmos, Academy Award-winning actress Diane Ladd, and COPS producer John Langley.

The Donners have asked to screen Ladyhawke, and Bradbury asked to screen The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit, the latter having a limited theatrical release. The special screenings will take place at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Matilija Junior High School auditorium.

The Donners will have a 30-minute Q&A afterward, and there is a video interview to be screened with Bradbury. A special opportunity for fans with tickets to the Lifetime Achievement Awards is to get one of these rare books signed by Bradbury, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. only in the lobby of the Hacienda Ballroom on the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa property. A ticket must be presented t to participate.

The hottest addition to this year’s festival is the Ojai Film Festival Celebrity Golf Classic, headed up by local Ojai resident and actor Malcolm McDowell. Other celebrities signed up to play include Tim Matheson, Bruce McGill, Mickey Dolenz, Bobby Herbeck, Robert Hays and Joanna Pakula.

Opening this year’s festival with the traditional free community screening, Grumette has chosen Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights to be screened under the stars on the recreation field at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa. Grumette chose the film because of the huge positive response when Chaplin’s Modern Times was screened with live orchestral accompaniment earlier this year at the Ojai Music Festival.

“The film has a new digitally recorded soundtrack performed by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra that will knock your socks off,” Grumette said. “Plus, City Lights was recently declared one of the top 10 greatest love stories of all time by the American Film Institute. And I’m betting most people have never seen this film on the big screen, and almost surely not with this incredible music. It will be a triumphant opening night under the stars.”

Executive Director Maureen “Mo” McFadden said: “Although the population of Ojai is just a little shy of 9,000, those residents and businesses have supported the festival and films heartily and have given the festival its base for these nine years. That baseline of support along with Grumette’s ability to really pick the good ones, has made Ojai Film Festival a contender in the film festival circuit, and it’s really exciting.” Click here for a list of films.

Jury members this year are Narrative Shorts and Features: Catherine Ann Jones, Geraldine Kennon and Mark Solomon; Documentary Shorts and Features: Rex Weiner, James Becket and Robert Wise; and Animated films: Cathy Karol-Crowther.

All-access VIP passes are $300. Click here or call 805.640.1947 for more information about the event.

Mo McFadden represents the Ojai Film Festival.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 