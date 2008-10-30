Santa Barbara School Officials Warn of Financial Troubles Ahead

“We are entering a long dark tunnel, and we have no idea of when we will emerge from the other end,” Smith wrote. “We will know more when the governor’s budget proposal is presented in mid-January.”

As a result, Smith wrote, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has told educators across the state to gird themselves for making as much as $4 billion worth of midyear cuts.

Santa Barbara school officials on Thursday warned parents and employees that the state budget fiasco soon could lead to midyear bloodletting.

