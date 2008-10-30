Soccer: Saturday’s Times Change for Westmont Games

In order to accommodate a request from host California Baptist, the time for Saturday’s Westmont College soccer games in Riverside has been moved up one hour. The women’s soccer game will kick off at noon, and the men’s game is scheduled to follow at 2 p.m.

The contests are the final Golden State Athletic Conference games of the regular season. In the men’s GSAC standings, Westmont (6-6-2, 3-4-2 GSAC) and California Baptist (7-6-3, 3-4-2 GSAC) are tied for sixth place with 11 points (three points for a win, one for a tie). Both teams have secured a place in the upcoming GSAC Tournament, which will begin Wednesday. Westmont will be on the road against an opponent and at a location yet to be determined.

The women’s games will feature two ranked teams who hold second and third place in the conference standings. Sixth-ranked California Baptist has a record of 13-3, 7-1 GSAC while No. 18 Westmont has a record of 7-6-2, 6-2-1 GSAC. Both teams will host first-round GSAC Tournament games on Tuesday, with opponents to be decided by GSAC soccer action on Saturday.

Both the men’s and women’s teams for California Baptist are coached by Westmont alums. Ryan Jorden, who not only played for Westmont but served eight years as an assistant coach, is in his first year as the head coach of the men’s team. The women’s squad is coached by Kristen St. Clair, who played for Westmont from 1997 through 2000. St. Clair is in her second year at California Baptist.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.