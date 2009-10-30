Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:44 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Commission Recognizes Volunteers of Free Family Portrait Event

Residents and businesses give of their time and talents to provide free portraits to local families

By Kathleen Sullivan | October 30, 2009 | 8:49 p.m.

At each monthly meeting, the city of Santa Barbara’s Park and Recreation Commission recognizes those who have volunteered their time and talents to help with projects related to the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

On Wednesday, the commission recognized the Free Family Portrait Event volunteers and businesses for their contributions to residents and support of the Franklin Neighborhood Center Advisory Committee project.

The Franklin Neighborhood Center Advisory Committee hosted a Free Family Portrait Event at the center on June 13.

The event was organized and coordinated by Chrystal Sturm, a committee member. She contacted photographers and businesses to ask them to volunteer their time, talent and photography skills to provide a free portrait to local families. Thanks to her efforts, many local photographers and businesses participated.

In all, 35 families and 11 individuals sat for portraits. Those who participated received up to 30 shots/poses and can have their photos professionally retouched (if needed). The photos were put on CDs donated by the downtown Staples store, and Specialty Color Services printed one free color portrait for each participant.

The Franklin Neighborhood Center Advisory Committee and the Parks & Recreation Department recognized Sturm for her efforts in putting together the event, as well as the following businesses and individuals for making the event a success.

Businesses

» Specialty Color Services

» Staples

Photographers

» Christianne Taylor

» Scott Gibson

» Taralynn Jones

» Katee Grace Clay

» Stan Sinclair

» Levi Christiannsen

Volunteers

» Jill Cunningham

» Becca Thompson

» David Jay

» Charles Alexander

— Kathleen Sullivan represents the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

