Did You Turn Back Your Clock?

Daylight-saving time ended Sunday but it's not too late to change smoke detector batteries, too

Daylight-saving time ends this weekend so Halloween revelers will have an extra hour to recover Sunday.

At 2 a.m. Sunday local time, most states will turn back their clocks one hour to Standard Time. The Energy Policy Act of 2005 extended daylight-saving time by four weeks, so it now starts the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November.

Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Pat McElroy said this weekend is also a good time to change the batteries in smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors.

Fire departments around the country participate in the “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” program sponsored by the International Association of Fire Chiefs. The program uses the daylight-saving time ritual as a reminder to change detector batteries while you’re at it.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.