Santa Barbara County Probation Offers Parent Forums

Gangs and the juvenile justice system are among the topics to be discussed

By Ron Alonzo | October 30, 2009 | 2:10 p.m.

All parents with children are invited to attend a series of parent information forums presented by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

The series will include the following:

» Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Introduction to the Juvenile Justice System

» Monday, Nov. 9 — Santa Barbara Booking Station, Santa Maria Juvenile Hall and the Counseling and Educational Center

» Tuesday, Nov. 17 — Gangs: Recognizing Their Influence in Our Communities and in Your Home

» Tuesday, Nov. 24 — Los Prietos Boys Camp and Academy Programs

All sessions will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the San Marcos High School cafeteria, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Additional topics of discussion will include information regarding local gangs and the stages of becoming a gang member, what to look for in your child, signs and symptoms of gateway drug use, parent denial, the legal Juvenile Court System, parental rights and resources available to assist parents.

Please note that some of the information presented will contain mature content.

— Ron Alonzo is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

