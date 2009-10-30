Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

UCLA Law Names Courtroom in Honor of Santa Barbara Attorney

A. Barry Cappello and wife Lori donated $1.25 million to support the university's trial practice program

By Diane Rumbaugh | October 30, 2009 | 8:38 p.m.

The UCLA School of Law this week officially dedicated the A. Barry Cappello Courtroom in honor of alumnus A. Barry Cappello, a nationally respected trial attorney and managing partner of Santa Barbara’s Cappello & Noël LLP.

The Cappello Courtroom, on the UCLA campus, serves as UCLA Law’s primary courtroom where students compete in mock trials, moot courts and simulated trials and gain experience arguing in a realistic courtroom environment. The courtroom also has become a center for academic endeavors and the teaching of trial practice at the law school.

In 2007, the UCLA School of Law received a $1.25 million gift from Cappello (class of 1965) and his wife, Lori.

The gift created an endowment to support teaching and research in UCLA Law’s trial practice and civil litigation programs. The primary goal of the endowment is to provide funding to ensure the future strength and viability of the trial practice program.

“Law students need the ability to perfect their skills in a setting that is similar to the real courtroom experience,” Cappello said. “I hope the courtroom and the opportunities for learning presented by the endowment will give students the necessary training tools to become successful trial lawyers.”

Taking part in the celebration were UCLA Law alumni the Honorable Alex Kozinski, the Honorable Dorothy Nelson and the Honorable Kim McLane Wardlaw, all judges from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist.

 
