Web Site Can Help Isla Vista Students, Residents in Need of Attorney

IslaVista.RepresentYou.com provides a starting point in the search for legal help

By Gabe Dominocielo | October 30, 2009 | 1:24 p.m.

In the upswing to Halloween weekend in Isla Vista, RepresentYou.com, a State Bar of California certified lawyer referral service, has launched a Web site specifically designed to help Isla Vista residents and Santa Barbara students find a qualified attorney.

The Web site, IslaVista.RepresentYou.com, is intended to help students and residents who are not from the area or who have no method of finding a lawyer.

The Web site provides students and locals a starting place in the search for a qualified, experienced lawyer in many areas of law, such as criminal and personal injury. If RepresentYou.com is unable to directly assist in the case, it can help point the client in the right direction. RepresentYou.com can suggest other lawyer referral services, bar association sponsored programs, pro bono legal programs or government agencies that may be better suited to helping the client.

RepresentYou.com was founded by two former UCSB and SBCC students who, as former Isla Vista residents, understand the concerns and needs of residents and students. RepresentYou.com is able to provide free referrals to students and Isla Vista locals and can take calls in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

All attorneys are prescreened, carry adequate insurance, have never been disciplined by the State Bar of California or any other bar association, and are required to have a minimum of 20 years practicing law. Additionally, RepresentYou.com’s Santa Barbara panel of criminal lawyers alone is made up of attorneys who have at least 40 years of experience. RepresentYou.com can provide a free 30-minute consultation with a qualified attorney with no obligation.

— Gabe Dominocielo represents RepresentYou.com.

 
