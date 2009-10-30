Weingart Foundation Awards $100,000 to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

The Weingart Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant for core operating support over two years to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

The grant will be used to strengthen the mission of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to provide affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast.

PSHH has develops and now manages more than 1,200 affordable residential housing units in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“Peoples’ is very grateful for this strategic financial support from the Weingart Foundation. Affordable housing is needed now more than ever, along with supportive services and programs, to prevent homelessness and to house low-income workers, said Rochelle Rose, People’s director of development. “The development of affordable housing in three counties is a complex and long-term endeavor which requires highly skilled staff. Typical housing development can take up to 10 years. This core support funding from the Weingart Foundation will keep our core programs going, retain skilled staff, and preserve 150 units of affordable housing in the pipeline for 2010.”

— Annette Montoya is the corporate communications manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.