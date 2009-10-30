Wolf to Help St. Vincent’s Break Ground on Garden

The on-campus community garden will allow residents to grow their own produce and flowers

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf will join St. Vincent’s Santa Barbara for a groundbreaking ceremony at the new St. Vincent’s Community Garden at 11 a.m. Nov. 7.

The garden is on the St. Vincent’s campus, 4200 Calle Real, on the north side of the campus beyond the Paths cottages.

St. Vincent’s is an affordable housing community of seniors and low-income families. Volunteers from St. Vincent’s and Citibank’s Global Community Day program will be building garden boxes at the new site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The St. Vincent’s Community Garden will be a sustainable on-campus community garden where St. Vincent’s residents can grow their own vegetables, fruits and flowers. In promoting the values of intergenerational connections, resource sustainability and environmental responsibility, St. Vincent’s aims to be a model community in Santa Barbara County.

“I am pleased to have been able to contribute some funds to help St. Vincent’s create this community garden,” Wolf said. “A community garden is a wonderful opportunity for the young and old alike to work together to grow their own food. Such a project promotes the values I care deeply about: creating sustainable living communities here in Santa Barbara County, intergenerational collaboration, and exposing our youth, families and seniors to the culture of gardening, healthy eating and environmental stewardship.”

Residents from Villa Caridad, St. Vincent’s Gardens and the Paths Program for single mothers and their children, along with St. Vincent’s, began their fundraising for the garden by collecting bottles and cans with a goal of raising $10,000. A Santa Barbara County grant and cash and inkind donations from individuals and local businesses provided the funds to complete phase one of the two-phase project.

Phase two will complete the garden by the end of 2010.

“This is a long-awaited pleasure,” said Judith Schomisch, St. Vincent’s executive director. “We have had the seniors and moms from the Paths Program as well as children from the families asking repeatedly if they could have a garden. Some of them even want to grow vegetables to contribute to Vincent’s Heart, a program for the residents on St. Vincent’s property that provides food from the Foodbank to those who are in need at a given time. This will be fun endeavor, and I will look forward to seeing the planter boxes flourish and grow.”

— Karin Quimby is an executive field representative for 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf.