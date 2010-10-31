Capps Accuses Watson of Supporting Social Security Privatization

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has accused her Republican rival, Tom Watson, of supporting the privatization of Social Security.

“Mr. Watson has stated on more than one occasion the past few days that he never advocated for privatizing Social Security,” the Capps campaign said in a statement issued Friday. “That’s just not true. Mr. Watson has repeatedly expressed his support for the so-called Ryan plan, proposed by Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, that would privatize Social Security and let Wall Street gamble with our seniors’ most secure source of retirement income. In fact, he even lauded Congressman Ryan as the current member of Congress he most admires — precisely because he proposed such a plan. I’d characterize that as pretty enthusiastic support.

“The Ryan-Watson plan would reduce Social Security benefits while increasing the retirement age. And it would end Medicare as we know it today by turning it into a voucher program. It’s a shame that he is so willing to go to the mat for a tax cut for billionaires like Warren Buffett, but he has no qualms at all about shredding these critical safety-net programs for seniors and the disabled.

“What’s puzzling about his support for these radical plans is that the Social Security scheme is exactly what the American people rejected when George Bush proposed privatizing Social Security five years ago. Fortunately, Mr. Bush failed and millions of seniors didn’t see their Social Security benefits get caught in Wall Street’s meltdown. Mr. Watson says this is necessary to ‘save the program,’ but Social Security can pay its bills for the next 27 years and it’s not the source of today’s federal budget problems.

“If Mr. Watson has recognized that the Ryan plan isn’t right for Central Coast seniors we would applaud his change of attitude. But he shouldn’t pretend he never enthusiastically supported it and he needs to publicly announce his support of the Ryan plan.”

Myth vs. Fact on Tom Watson’s position on Social Security:

Myth: Tom Watson has claimed in recent days that he “never advocated for privatizing Social Security.”

Fact: Mr. Watson has endorsed Rep. Paul Ryan’s Roadmap for America several times.

The “road map” would privatize Social Security as well as end Medicare as we know it, by turning it into a voucher system. Ryan’s plan would raise the retirement age and drastically reduce benefits.

San Luis Obispo candidates forum (May 6):

Tom Watson: “I support Rep. Paul Ryan’s Roadmap for America, which has an executable plan to put the programs and our overall budget on a sustainable footing.”

Noozhawk Questionnaire (May 31):

Tom Watson: “I support a plan outlined by Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis, called a A Roadmap for America’s Future.”

Noozhawk Questionnaire (May 31):

NOOZHAWK: Which current or former congressman or woman do you admire most, and why?

Tom Watson: “Of the current people in Congress, I greatly admire Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis. He has laid out a serious and executable plan to get our country back on track and achieve a sustainable budget and entitlement programs.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.