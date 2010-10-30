Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:57 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy at Home at the Maverick Saloon

Tales from the Tavern program also includes engaging set by Peter Mulvey, Jeffrey Foucault

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributor | October 30, 2010 | 9:57 p.m.

It seems fitting that Bonnie “Prince” Billy & The Cairo Gang would play a show at the Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez, as was the case Wednesday night as part of the Tales from The Tavern series. Why? Because Will Oldham, which is Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s real name, is a bit of a maverick himself.

Indeed, Oldham’s music, which these days often eschews the traditional song structure of verse/chorus/bridge, doesn’t fit into a nicely labeled box. When I recently asked him what genre he perceives his music to be, he said that, depending who was asking, he could say “it’s underground music, it’s country music, it’s folk music, it’s R&B, it’s jazz, it’s gospel music, it’s experimental music, or innovative music — that’s one that we’ve been joking about lately.” Or, as Britain’s Mojo Magazine recently stated, “Oldham is now a genre unto himself.”

For this short California tour, Bonnie “Prince” Billy & The Cairo Gang consists of Oldham on lead vocals and occasional electric guitar, plus the inventive Emmett Kelly on electric guitar and background vocals, Chicago-based Angel Olson on background vocals and Ben Boye on keyboards, and (as is Oldham) Louisville-based Danny Kiely on bass and Van Campbell on drums. This incarnation has only been playing together for a short time, although their tightness would be envied by many bands that have played together for years.

The concert included the bulk of the stellar new album The Wonder Show of the World, the first Bonnie “Prince” Billy album to include “The Cairo Gang” in its name, although in fuller — and more electric — arrangements than on the album. For example, “Merciless and Great” seemed more epic, “That’s What Our Love Is” had a bigger climax, and “Teach Me To Bear You” really rocked out at the end. Particularly cool was hearing Oldham’s evocative lyrics often coming through in multipart harmonies, fittingly of a slightly more rustic vintage than Crosby, Stills & Nash, more like American Beauty-era Grateful Dead.

Oldham, looking sharp in white pants, white shoes, a white button-down shirt, a white baseball cap, a wide belt, and what appeared to be pink nail polish, had a presence and genuineness that was a joy to watch. His voice was assured and in top form, covering a wide range sonically and emotionally, being particularly soulful for “Go Folks, Go” and intense for the cover of “Are You Deceiving Me?”

Oldham joked a bit with the audience, including pointing out that the lyrics to his new song, which I believe is called “Island Brothers,” are printed on the back of some T-shirts for sale at the merchandise table, saying, “Go buy one and you can sing along. We can wait.” For the record, the said lyrics are “Sing only when you’re strong / To others only all night long / And close your mouth / And eyes otherwise.” For this song, Tales from the Tavern’s Carole Ann Colone, who is also Kelly’s mother, joined in playfully on maracas and whistle.

Before Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s performance, Peter Mulvey and Jeffrey Foucault presented a thoroughly engaging hour-long set. Both are Tales from the Tavern alums in solo mode, but due to a lack of available slots in the current series, they played together Wednesday night. This was quite a treat, as Mulvey and Foucault share a delightful rapport in their musical performances and between-song banter.

Particularly funny was a story about their longstanding contest to see which of them can get a bigger lie about the other reported on air or in print. Switching off lead vocals between songs but often harmonizing, their songs ranged from the hugely amusing (“Don’t F*** With My Miller Time”) to the poignant (Mulvey’s new song, “Trempealeau,” with the lyrics “Why can’t you just say ‘I love you’?”). Charming songs, charming performers.

Setlist for Bonnie “Prince” Billy

When The Saints Go Marching In (instrumental intro) / Easy Does It
The Sounds Are Always Begging
You Are Lost
Are You Deceiving Me? — Kevin Coyne and Dagmar Krause cover
Troublesome Houses
Merciless and Great
Go Folks, Go
New Wonder (new song, lyrics include “What shall we do about the fact”)
Break of Day
Island Brothers(new song)
Where Wind Blows
Teach Me to Bear You
With Cornstalks or Among Them
That’s What Our Love Is
It’s Not For Me To Understand — Willie Nelson cover

Encore:
You Remind Me of Something
Because of Your Eyes — Merle Haggard cover

Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 