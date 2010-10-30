Thunderstorm Drops Over an Inch of Rain in Goleta

After soggy beginning to weekend, next week — including Election Day — will see sunny skies, warmer temperatures

[Noozhawk’s note: The National Weather Service reported an incorrect rain-gauge reading from Carpinteria, which received .72 inches of rain Saturday. The story has been corrected below.]

An intense overnight thunderstorm dropped more than an inch of rain in the foothills and mountains above and to the west of Goleta early Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta received 1.25 inches of rain, with Winchester Canyon logging 1.21. inches, Refugio Pass 1.18 inches, Goleta Fire Station 14 1.15 inches, and Maria Ygnacio Ridge and San Marcos Pass 1.11 inches.

Buellton collected nearly an inch of rain as did El Deseo Ranch off East Camino Cielo above Montecito.

Montecito itself logged three-quarters of an inch of rain, Carpinteria .72 of an inch, La Cumbre Peak .67 of an inch and Mount Calvary .59 of an inch.

After making its presence felt, the storm moved on, leaving a weekend forecast of mostly sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 50s. A few scattered showers are possible Saturday.

The forecast is welcome news for the Cowboys of the Sea Music Fest at El Capitan Canyon Resort, 11560 Calle Real, from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and the Santa Barbara Concours d’Elegance under way Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, 3375 Foothill Road.

Halloween trick-or-treaters will take to the streets Sunday evening under clear skies and brisk temperatures.

Next week’s weather is expected be sunny and hot. The Election Day forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 79 in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

