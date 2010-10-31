Watson Accuses Capps of Scaring, Lying to Seniors Over Social Security

Republican congressional candidate Tom Watson on Saturday accused Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and her campaign of using senior citizens as a pawn in a political game. According to a statement released by the Watson campaign, Capps and her campaign have been scaring seniors and not telling the truth about Watson’s stand on the issue of Social Security, specifically pointing to the Roadmap for America’s Future proppsed by Rep. Paul Ryan, D-Wis.

“It’s obvious that, much like the health-care legislation that she never read, the $787 billion stimulus bill that she never read, or the Constitution that she apparently has never read either, Mrs. Capps hasn’t read the Ryan plan when it comes to Social Security,” Watson said.

“The plan never calls for privatization of Social Security. It doesn’t change a thing for people over 55. It never calls for an end to payments to seniors currently getting Social Security. To say otherwise, Mrs. Capps and her campaign are either misinformed or lying. And sadly, as we have seen first at a news conference in Santa Maria, and on Friday with a senior protest in Santa Barbara, Mrs. Capps is not above using seniors as a ‘prop’ for her campaign. It is shameful and pathetic for an incumbent congresswoman to act in such a fashion, using senior citizens this way.

“If Mrs. Capps took the time to read what Tom Watson has written, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. But since Mrs. Capps decided to bring up issues of importance to senior citizens, let’s take a look at her record:

» Mrs. Capps voted for the health-care bill, which decreases Medicare benefits by $500 billion. Tom Watson opposed this bill.

» Mrs. Capps did nothing to give seniors a cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients two years in a row. Tom Watson would actually fight for senior citizens, not use them.

» The health-care bill that Mrs. Capps champions and voted for will eventually eliminate the Medicare Advantage Program. Tom Watson will repeal the bill and work to give this popular feature back to seniors.

» The Social Security system paid out more in benefits than it took in with revenue this year, 10 years ahead of schedule. Mrs. Capps thinks that’s fine, Tom Watson believes that is a sure sign of trouble.

» The Social Security Trust Fund has all been spent. There are $2.4 trillion of IOUs that the taxpayers are on the hook for. This is a liability, not an asset. For Mrs. Capps and her office to say this system is in good financial shape is downright scary.

I guess we can now see why Mrs. Capps is using seniors as political pawns. With a record like hers on senior issues, I would do anything to take attention away from my failures too. It’s a sad way to end a congressional career.”

— John Van Winkle is a spokesman for Republican congressional candidate Tom Watson.