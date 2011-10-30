Calle Real Shopping Center Holding Free Halloween Extravaganza

The Calle Real Shopping Center in Goleta is holding a safe and sane — and free — Halloween celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Bring the kids to the Calle Real Center, between Fairview and Kellogg avenues, for an exciting Halloween celebration. Visit more than 45 participating merchants for a Trick-or-Treat adventure. Many merchants will be in costume and have their stores decorated, and there will be candy and giveaways for the kids. Bounce houses, cartoon characters in costume, a Tunnel of Living Terror, a fire truck and more also will be on hand. It will be so much fun you’ll scream!

— Glenn Avolio is the media contact for the Calle Real Center.